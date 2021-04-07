Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.38-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-309 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.98 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 160.46 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

