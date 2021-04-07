The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.07-1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $928.73 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

