Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target at $40.75

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several research firms recently commented on CGC. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after purchasing an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,597,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 72,340 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,249,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after buying an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

