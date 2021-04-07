FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 6,432 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 399.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after purchasing an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $137.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.61 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Argus lifted their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

