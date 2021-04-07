8,675,445 Shares in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,675,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,076,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.84% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 121,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

