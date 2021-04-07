VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $8.70 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $8.70 or 0.00015478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $3,956.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.40 or 0.00258529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.70 or 0.00714252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,118.83 or 0.99784639 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 373,046 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

