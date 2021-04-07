Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,665 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $309.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $225.32 and a twelve month high of $311.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock worth $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.08.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

