1,500,000 Shares in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $6,009,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $5,225,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $14,945,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CONX during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000.

Get CONX alerts:

Shares of CONXU opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60. CONX Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXU).

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.