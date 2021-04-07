Virtu Financial LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

