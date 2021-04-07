HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of HDFC Bank worth $545,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

