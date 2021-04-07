Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $14.79 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $14,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. Analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARG. DA Davidson downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

