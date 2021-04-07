Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $69.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

