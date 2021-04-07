ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from ARB’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

