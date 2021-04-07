Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.30 Per Share

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ROR opened at GBX 364.25 ($4.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 361.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.01. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 225.80 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The company has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have commented on ROR. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rotork has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 325.91 ($4.26).

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total value of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

