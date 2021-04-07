Culp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:CULP)

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Culp has raised its dividend by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Culp has a dividend payout ratio of 86.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Culp to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.0%.

CULP opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $79.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

