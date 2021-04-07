The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Announces $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

TSE TD opened at C$83.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$53.19 and a twelve month high of C$83.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.15.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$78.36 to C$92.24 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$88.00 price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

