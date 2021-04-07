Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) Plans GBX 0.10 Dividend

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SHG stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Shanta Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 8.65 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.27). The stock has a market cap of £141.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04.

In other news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

