American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.
American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE AEO opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.42.
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.
American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
