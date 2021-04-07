American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.