NetApp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

NetApp has increased its dividend payment by 146.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

