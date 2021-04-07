Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

