Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar has raised its dividend payment by 64.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Morningstar stock opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total value of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total transaction of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,004,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,172,109.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,358 shares of company stock valued at $38,725,863 over the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

