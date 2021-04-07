Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $219,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

NYSE:WWW opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

