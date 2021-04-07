1,474 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

NYSE:AAP opened at $183.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

