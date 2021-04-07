Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 228,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

