Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS:ITA opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.