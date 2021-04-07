Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.50

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.50 and last traded at $180.40, with a volume of 539689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.76.
Several analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
