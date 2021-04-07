Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.50

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.50 and last traded at $180.40, with a volume of 539689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.76.

Several analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,030 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.