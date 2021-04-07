TheStreet Lowers Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.25.

PLOW stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.87. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $51.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.84.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

