Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $460.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $198,780.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,356,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,110,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock valued at $411,649. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 261.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.