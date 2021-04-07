Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

