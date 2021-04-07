Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $16.93 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 440,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,930,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

