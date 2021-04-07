Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLOW. Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $47.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

