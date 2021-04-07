Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $150.12 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Verisk Analytics worth $150,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after buying an additional 385,812 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,081,000 after buying an additional 179,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,079,000 after buying an additional 616,223 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.89 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Insiders sold a total of 4,790 shares of company stock worth $820,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

