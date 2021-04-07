Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.29. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $78.79 and a 52-week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

