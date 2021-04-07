Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.38 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.79.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

