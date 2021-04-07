Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,849,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,015 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.12% of Magellan Health worth $153,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magellan Health by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lowered Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.05 on Wednesday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.45. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

