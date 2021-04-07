Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 112,675 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,417,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $148,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after buying an additional 362,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after purchasing an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,626,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $660,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,268,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,670,504.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $63.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.