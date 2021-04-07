JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,700 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $50,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock worth $10,535,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $399.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $378.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $189.33 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.09.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

