Analysts Set First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) PT at $60.86

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

FAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in First American Financial by 448.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. First American Financial has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

