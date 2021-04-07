Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 766,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atkore by 339.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Atkore by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

