JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 574,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,565 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.33% of Cognex worth $46,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

