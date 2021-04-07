Analysts Set HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT at €54.00

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.00 ($63.53).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLE. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

HLE opened at €48.90 ($57.53) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €49.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €26.00 ($30.59) and a 52 week high of €55.85 ($65.71). The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.31.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

