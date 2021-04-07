DSLA Protocol Price Reaches $0.0171 on Top Exchanges (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. DSLA Protocol has a total market cap of $110.32 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00054915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.48 or 0.00615662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,143,412 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

