Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 513 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 689% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RICK. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 580,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.25, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

