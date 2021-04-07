ProPetro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,405 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 685% compared to the average volume of 179 put options.

NYSE PUMP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $62,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PUMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

