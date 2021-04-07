OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded OP Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 76.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OP Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

