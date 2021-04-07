Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 188,876 Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,939,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 188,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $157,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,788,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.