Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 2,112 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 62,142 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Independent Bank by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.16%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.