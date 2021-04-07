Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,688 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.64% of Aramark worth $159,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aramark stock opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

