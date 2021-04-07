Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 147.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.42. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.