Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 162 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,815 shares of company stock valued at $954,723. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $120.04 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.82 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -148.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.78.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

PEGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

